SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women make up nearly 20% of all bike riders — that’s twice as many as 10 years ago.

KELOLAND News caught up with a few on their way to Sturgis to find out what made them want to bust some bugs of their own.

“It’s a little hard on the behind and my arms and hands after awhile, got to take those breaks, but I’m loving it,” Pat Stewart said.

One of those breaks for Pat Stewart of Wisconsin was at this South Dakota rest stop.

She’s making the 12-hour-long ride to Sturgis on her own.

“I’m enjoying it, I didn’t know what it was going to be like,” Stewart said.

Stewart is part of a growing trend. Women who want wheels.

“It’s just the freedom, the smells; it’s something that’s hard to explain, unless you’ve done it yourself,” Terry Rodgers of Hudson, South Dakota.

Terry Rodgers, who still sometimes rides on the back with her significant other, enjoys riding her own bike at times, too. She says it makes her feel like she’s more in control.

“You know the woman that used to ride herself was kind of hard core, but now I think it is women are becoming more independent and they enjoy their freedom and the stigma isn’t there anymore for us,” Rodgers said.

14-year-old Chloe Lane is traveling with her family from Minnesota. They are heading to Sturgis and can’t wait for the day when she gets to ride at the Sturgis Rally.

“It’s good to spend time with my family and that’d mostly why I want to go out there and spend time with my family and see the scenery,” Lane said.

Scenery, no matter where you are or how you ride, never seems to get old.

“It’s not something for everyone it’s kind of a fear factor, but you’ll never know unless you try and if you do find that you love it it’s a whole new world out there,” Rodgers said.

“From sunrise to sunset I love it all,” Stewart said.

If you’re interested in learning to ride a motorcycle, J & L Harley Davidson here in Sioux Falls offers a riding academy for first time riders. Click here.