Woman who stole from Boys & Girls Club in South Dakota to pay back $16,000

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a woman who admitted to stealing from the Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petty theft.

The American News reports that the plea agreement requires 59-year-old Janet Pistulka, of Aberdeen, to pay back $16,000 before sentencing.

She will receive a 30-day suspended jail sentence and be ordered to pay a $288 fine.

Brown County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson says he agreed to the plea agreement because it was in the best interest of the Boys & Girls Club, which would get immediate reimbursement for its loss.