SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused of attacking a woman by biting her on the arm, back and nose has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Teyaune Clairmont, of Mission, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020. She pleaded guilty in November to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Federal authorities say Clairmont argued with the woman before the attack at a home in Todd County. The victim required reconstructive surgery to repair injuries to her nose.

Clairmont was sentenced to 28 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.