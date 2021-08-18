Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no ‘attack’

FILE – Founder and CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell gives an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 28, 2021. A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday, Aug. 11 for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Trump allies Lindell, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down a ruling Wednesday that found there was no blanket protection on political speech. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A witness to an incident last week involving MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he saw no reason for Lindell to claim he was attacked at a South Dakota hotel.

Lindell, who was in Sioux Falls hosting an election fraud symposium, told the crowd last week he was in pain after being attacked late Wednesday.

Lindell later explained that a man had aggressively poked him while the two were posing for a photo. But a conference attendee who was taking the photo, Jeff Buongiorno, says, “There was no attack.”