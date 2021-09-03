With Texas as model, Noem seeks more abortion restrictions

South Dakota News

by: , Argus Leader

Posted: / Updated:

Data compiled by Planned Parenthood shows Texas’s newest abortion law is the most restrictive in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem wants to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning most abortions in that state to go forward.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant.

Noem says in light of that, she’s directing her office to immediately review the laws and make sure that South Dakota has the toughest abortion restrictions in the books.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News