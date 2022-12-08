SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday.

School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.

As of around 10 a.m., KELOLAND Meteorologists said the storm was moving slower than originally projected. Still anticipating brief freezing rain this afternoon, changing to snow this evening through the overnight. Indications are still for around 3″ in Sioux Falls, though recent model trends have been for a touch more.

It’s already prompted some weather advisories and alerts to be issued.

Snowfall totals

How much snow should you expect? Well, it depends on where you live. The heaviest snow is expected from mid-to-late afternoon Thursday through Friday morning is expected in central South Dakota, along with areas in the southeast part of the state, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. This system will start as freezing drizzle for some areas of the southeast and may continue to produce freezing drizzle at times this evening. The storm system is a fast mover and is expected to clear the region by tomorrow morning.

SD road conditions

As this system moves into southeast South Dakota today, it will start as rain and turn to snow. Road conditions could change quickly as the weather changes.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said the commute and drive time around 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today in Sioux Falls could be in the thick of the heaviest snow.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

The 511 website as of 12:30 p.m. shows that most major roads in southeastern South Dakota were dry with normal conditions.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Wagner had issues a snow alert which said all vehicles must be off the street by 4 p.m. today for the next 24 hours.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.