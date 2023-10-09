PIERRE, S.D. (DRG) — A team from Nebraska won the World Walleye Champions of the Masters Walleye Circuit during a tournament held last week at Lake Sharpe in Pierre.

At the end of Saturday’s weigh-ins, Tom Sieburg and Curtis McCormick caught more than 36 pounds worth of walleye over three days.

The two say the high winds the first two days were a challenge. They also didn’t have any experience fishing on Lake Sharpe prior to the tournament.

When it came to their strategy, Sieburg says they pretty much improvised.