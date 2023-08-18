DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Community activist, musician and founder of a Des Moines education center for at-risk youth stopped by WHO 13 News to detail a new memoir that will debut in October.

Will Keeps arrived in Des Moines to begin a new life after witnessing death and destruction of gang activity. He has been using music to uplift communities in Des Moines with positive messages of survival that he has personally overcome.

He founded Starts Right Here in Des Moines to offer struggling youth an alternative solution to reach their dreams of graduation.

In January of 2023 the education center fell victim to violence. Two teens he had been mentoring to change their lives around through education and graduation were shot and killed at the center. Will was also shot and left in critical condition fighting for his life.

Now recovering, Will says he has only been fueled to do even greater things in the community and through Starts Right Here.

His book, WillPower is co-authored by Danny Beyer who is also the Mayor of Dallas Center. Beyer explains how the partnership flourished and the importance of all people helping support Will Keeps’ movement.

The book is due out on October 10, 2023, and can be ordered here.