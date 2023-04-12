SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires were reported Tuesday in six Nebraska counties. Dry and windy conditions fueled the fires across the state.

According to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, fire departments responded to wildfires in Cherry, Garfield, Jefferson, Lincoln, Rock and Wheeler counties.

Fire conditions continue to be critical on Wednesday as low humidity, dry conditions and gusty winds will continue. Officials have requested state assistance for aerial application of fire retardants and water. Governor Jim Pillen authorized state assistance for Cherry and Garfield counties. Independent contractors have been hired to drop water on the fires.

Officials stress to follow your local fire department instructions and be prepared to act if a wildfire develops in your area. Be aware of anything that could cause a spark or flame.

Earlier On Tuesday, residents of Kilgore in Cherry County were evacuated as a precaution but that evacuation has since been lifted. As of 5:30 p.m. CT, about 400 acres were burned.

Tuesday, South Dakota officials were called to a wildfire in the southwestern area of the state. The Battle Creek Fire Department and Pennington County & State Fire Units responded to a fire near Hermosa.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo from the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

The PCFS stated the fire danger in much of South Dakota’s grasslands is rated “extreme.” Open burning is prohibited in Pennington County.