Wildfire burns 150 acres near Mount Rushmore

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is bringing in more resources to fight a wildfire near Mount Rushmore.

The fire that started in Custer State Park Wednesday has burned an estimated 150 acres just south of the national memorial.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, says South Dakota Wildland Fire Division is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort to fight the forest fire.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center tweeted Wednesday evening that eight aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire and that hotshot crews, or highly-trained firefighters, from Wyoming and Colorado were mobilized.