SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It turns out, people aren’t the only ones feasting on holiday leftovers. A feathery flash mob is gobbling up menu items at a Sioux Falls fast-food restaurant.

They’re talking turkey at the Arby’s on North Cliff Avenue.

A fast-food restaurant known for its roast beef is being invaded by some puffed-up poultry.

“I was like holy cow! Look at them turkeys, they’re huge,” customer Jeff Lohrenz said.

A flock of wild turkeys has been strutting into the drive-thru scavenging on loose French fries and any other table scraps they can find.

“They will hold up the drive-thru every now and then. That’s a bit of a pain in the butt. But otherwise, they’re fun company. They keep us entertained when it’s really slow,” Arby’s Shift Manager Alexa Schroeder said.

But the freeloading fowl have been skipping-out on paying for their meals.

“Wow! Hey, free food!” Lohrenz said.

The staff will sometimes feed the turkeys.

“They like bread. We give them ends of the bread. Stuff that we throw away. They take that. We give them water. They don’t get that very much,” Schroeder said.

Just don’t let them know that some of their cousins might wind up in their gizzards.

“And yes, they do eat turkey as well,” Schroeder said.

It turns out, these turkeys are from the neighborhood.

“They’re owned by someone who lives down the street, actually,” Schroeder said.

The staff has become so familiar with the birds, they’ve even named some of them.

“We’ve got Tom is the biggest one. Then we’ve got Tim and I believe Terry. They’re the second-largest one. It’s hard to tell them apart,” Schroeder said.

You can tell when the turkeys show up on holidays when the restaurant’s closed, like on Christmas Day.

“And at 7:00 this morning, I came in and I saw turkey footprints at our back door,” Schroeder said.

Customers don’t mind the turkeys hogging the drive-thru lane.

“I think they’re pretty cool. They’ve made it past Thanksgiving and they’ve made it past Christmas, so they’re good to go,” customer Susan Fahey said.

Fast food and gobblers to-go… and don’t forget the fries.

The shift manager tells us the turkeys have been showing up at the restaurant for the past couple of years. They’re taking suggestions for naming the rest of the flock, as long as the names begin with a ‘T.’