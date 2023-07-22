SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How many times can a driver get caught speeding in South Dakota before they risk a suspension of a license? Or how many times can they speed and run through a stop sign?

The possible suspension of a driver’s license depends on the number of moving violations within a certain timeline.

The state’s point system assigns certain point values to different driving offenses and traffic violations. A driver who has 15 points in 12 consecutive months or 22 points in 24 consecutive months is subject to suspension, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS). A hearing is provided if the driver has requested it.

A drag racing violation, for example, is a six-point violation. That is a $204 fine with a total cost of $282.50. Failure to stop at a stop sign or signal is a three-point violation. It’s also a $54 fine with a total cost of $132.50.

The lowest points on the DPS scale are two points for other moving violations.

The point system doesn’t just cover violations that happen in South Dakota. The DPS says points are assessed on out-of-state convictions just as if they happened in the state.

MarketWatch and insurance industry websites say moving violations can also increase the cost of insurance. A speeding ticket of 16 or more miles per hour over the speed limit could increase rates by as much as 20%. But any impact depends on the speed, the driver’s record, insurance company and even the state where the driver lives.

The points and insurance rates don’t include the expense of the fine and related fees for violations.

The fine isn’t the only cost attached to a moving violation or parking violation.

If you’re caught driving 86 mph on an interstate in South Dakota, it is a $39 fine. But the driver will pay more than $39.

It’s $39 for the fine portion but the total cost is $117.50 because court fees are added in. The court fees include liquidated costs, court automation surcharge and victim’s compensation surcharge.

A speeding ticket is a Class 2 misdemeanor. The total court costs are $78.50 which includes $50 in liquidated cost, $23.50 in the court automation surcharge, $5 in the victim’s compensation surcharge for a total of $78.50.

Add $39 and $78.50 for the court costs and the total is $117.50 for that speeding ticket at 86 mph.

The fines and totals are posted on the South Dakota Unified Judicial Court System website.

The fine schedule only lists the total for a violation of 1 to 5 mph over the speed limit for a state highway other than an interstate. The fine is $19 with a total of $97.50 in the fine and related costs.

Drivers caught traveling 11 to 15 mph over the 80 mph speed limit on the interstate could face a fine of $59 with a total cost of $137.50. Travel 16 to 20 mph over the speed limit on other roadways that include municipal streets and county roads and it’s a $79 fine with $157.50 in total costs. At 21 to 25 mph over the speed limit, it’s a $99 fine and total cost of $177.50.

A violation of 26 mph or more over the speed limit is a $154 fine with a total cost of $232.50. Travel that speed in a construction zone and the fine is $308 with a total of $386.50.

Drive on the sidewalk and it could cost $54 in fine as part of the total cost of $132.50. It’s the same for a bunch of other driving violations including illegal turning, failure or improper use of signals and similar.

Drivers can only park on the highway in an emergency, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. A violation is a $31.50 fine with total cost of $105.

Violations such as speeding, following too closely or seat belt use can contribute to crashes and reviews of driving habits by the insurance industry.

South Dakota doesn’t have the worst drivers but it doesn’t have the best, according to several analyses of state drivers.

World Population Review gave the state a 52.9 bad driver index. The worst drivers were in Mississippi with a 100 bad driver index followed by North Dakota (91.3), California (90.58), Florida (86.96) and Nevada (84.06). Forbes also ranked worst drivers by state and listed Texas (100) at the top followed by Louisiana (89.32), Kansas (84.79), Oklahoma (80.53) and Kentucky (78.96). AutoInsurance.org had Connecticut at the top of the best drivers state, followed by Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New Hampshire.

The analysis by entities includes reviewing the fatality rate and contributing factors such as distracted driving. Other factors included seat belt use and the number of multi-vehicle crashes.