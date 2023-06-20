SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How does the wealth of billionaire T. Denny Sanford stack up against top billionaires in other states?

Sanford, 87, has an estimated wealth of $2 billion, according to Forbes. Although Sanford’s name is on many sites in Sioux Falls, the wealth is generated from banking and credit cards. Top billionaires in seven states have less wealth than Sanford.

Brad Smith of Intuit in West Virginia has an estimated net worth of $.7 billion or $700 million. John Abele of Vermont has a net worth of $1.9 billion from healthcare. Gary Tharaldson of North Dakota built his estimated net worth of $1.2 billion in hotels. Ron Corio’s estimated $1.7 billion is from solar. Gore-Tex provided Elizabeth Snyder’s estimated net worth of $.9 billion or $900 million in Delaware. Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde of Alaska are worth an estimated $.4 billion or $400 million from real estate. Jimmy Lane of Alabama is worth an estimated $1.2 billion from lumber.

The richest billionaire is in Texas. Elon Musk is worth an estimated $230 billion.

The list is for the richest person in each state, so Sanford’s wealth is surpassed by other billionaires in states like California, Texas and New York. The Forbes list was as of June 12.

Harry Stine of Adel, Iowa, is worth an estimated $6.9 billion. He founded Stine Seeds and has licensed genetics to Monsanto and other global companies

Minnesota’s Glen Taylor is worth an estimated $2.6 billion. Taylor earned his fortune through the Taylor company printing. Taylor has been the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA team, but recently completed an agreement in which Alex Rodriguez and Mark Lore will take control over several years.

John Mars of Wyoming is worth an estimated $39.4 million. Mars’ wealth is from candy and pet food like PEDIGREE.

Omaha’s Warren Buffet is worth an estimated $117 billion. Berkshire Hathaway is the main source of this wealth. The company is a holding company with insurance as one of its main sources.

The recent Forbes list of the richest billionaire in each state doesn’t include many billionaires who gained wealth from banking and credit cards. Forbes said more than half of the billionaires on its 50-state list made it from finance and investments (nine), fashion and retail (eight), the food and beverage category and technology tied with six each.

Like many billionaires, Sanford is older than 65. At least 12, including Sanford, are 80 and older.

Tharaldson is the youngest in a five-state area near South Dakota. He’s 77.

Sanford isn’t the only person with money in South Dakota, but most others are millionaires. Statista said that in 2020, the state had 18,905 households worth one million or more dollars in investable assets. North Dakota had 20,002. Iowa had 73,129 while Nebraska had 45,130. Minnesota had 167,206.

Data from Finmasters said that in 2020, 5.3% of all South Dakota households were worth $1 million or more. Iowa had 5.71%, Nebraska, 5.86%, North Dakota, 6.16% and Minnesota, 7.43%.

For most millionaires, 40% of their wealth comes from real estate. Most millionaires own only one property, according to Finmasters.

Most millionaires don’t have liquidity, only 27% do. That’s because most millionaires invest their money in real estate or mutual funds or retirement accounts.