SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s newest law drew the ire of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The law bans transgender female athletes from participating in girls sports in K-12 schools and women’s sports in state-governed universities in South Dakota.

In a statement released to nonprofit news website “The 19th,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz said Senate Bill 46 is “nothing more than bullying disguised as legislation.”

Munoz said Republican lawmakers are attacking transgender kids to score political points.

“These bills don’t keep kids safe — they put children and their families at risk of bullying and discrimination and, according to one recent study, damage the mental wellbeing of young people who deserve love and support,” Munoz told the 19th.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) says the law protects fairness in women’s sports and signed it last week after it passed the Senate (26-7) and House (50-17).

The 19th says it’s “an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.”

The report, published on Monday, also says The White House did not say if it would take any action in response to the South Dakota sports bill or a pending bathroom bill.

Libby Skarin, Campaigns Director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming, told KELOLAND News there are two legal frameworks that SB 46 would violate: The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title IX.

Idaho, West Virginia, Florida, and Tennessee are being challenged in court for similar laws on transgender athletes. The cases in Tennessee and Florida are pending while Idaho has a preliminary injunction, and West Virginia was enjoined.