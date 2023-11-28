SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Holiday decorations are popping up over the region, but a survey says South Dakotans like to put up their decorations around Dec. 1.

In Iowa, residents wait until after Thanksgiving. But in Minnesota and Nebraska, the decorations go up in November, before Thanksgiving. North Dakotans get an even earlier start in October. They wait until November, but before Thanksgiving, in Wyoming.

All of that holiday decorating costs money. Iowans spend the most in the six-state area. Iowans will spend an estimated average $701 this year, according to the Today’s Homeowner survey.

The National Retail Federation said earlier this month that the average U.S. resident will spend $629 on gifts and $255 will be spent on food, candy and other seasonal items. The Iowa decorating amount appears to shatter that estimate. Rocket Homes said in May that the average amount spent on decorations each year is $269. About $549 on average is spent on gifts for family and friends.

Iowa doesn’t even spend the most. The survey said New Hampshire residents spend an average $786.

South Dakota residents will spend an estimated average $209 on decorations. The number is $540 in Minnesota, $150 in North Dakota, $200 in Wyoming and $143 in Nebraska.

The Today’s Homeowner survey said the average spending for decorations is $384.

Spending on holiday decorations is a key part of overall holiday spending. The 4th Quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season, can account for 35%, 30% or more of retail sales for some stores. It can account for 50% of some store revenues.

Nearly 70% of Americans plan to display outdoor holiday decorations so that means young, middle-aged and older residents are decorating for holidays. It’s no surprise that those with the most income spend the most on decorations but age doesn’t guarantee the most spending.

Those 65 and older spend an average of about $198.59, according to Rocket Homes. The survey report said that is because in part, residents of that age have already accumulated many holiday decorations.

On average, men spend about $490 on holiday lights, while women spend around $292, according to Today’s Homeowner.

With all this decorating going on, does each state have a favorite colored light? Yes, according to Today’s Homeowner.

South Dakotans prefer colored holiday lights. So do residents of Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota.

When Iowans spend some of that $700 on holiday decorations on lights, they buy white lights. It’s the favored light color in Iowa.