What’s next for the Keystone XL pipeline in South Dakota

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES

Posted: / Updated:
keystone xl pipline_1551800488644.jpg.jpg

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Plans for construction of the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline inched forward last week with several approvals at the federal and state levels.

But opponents in South Dakota say they haven’t given up on preventing or at least slowing the pipeline’s construction. TC Energy, the Canadian company building the pipeline, has laid out plans to begin construction this year in several states.

The company plans to move equipment to construction sites starting in February and prep worker accommodations in March. But before the pipe is laid in the ground, legal battles loom.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.