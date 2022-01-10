PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 South Dakota legislative session gets underway in Pierre on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are prepared to debate legalizing marijuana, how to spend nearly $1 billion dollars in federal coronavirus relief and what to do with several bills touching on social issues.

Multiple bills have already been pre-filed for the session. House Bill 1006 and Senate Bill 46 would limit who can participate in women’s sports. Both bills would only allow athletes listed as female on their birth certificate can take part on women’s sports teams. It would impact athletes from kindergarten through college.

House of Representatives and Senate convene for organization purposes at 12 p.m. CT

Governor Kristi Noem will give her State of the State address to open the session at 1 p.m. CT

