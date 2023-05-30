SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — ATVs are becoming common to see on public streets in Sioux Falls.

Over the last few years, ATVs have grown in popularity.

“That’s been something that’s really kicked off in the last couple years with COVID. It was just something that people could go out and do with their families and be away from people,” Vern Eide Motoplex service manager Laken Ambach said. “Its been a huge thing. Side-by-sides, ATVs, all the fun stuff. Seems like everybody went out and bought a side-by-side or ATV this last year.”

But before hitting the road, you should know the legal requirements.

“Nothing comes from the factory street legal,” Ambach said.

“In the state of South Dakota, some of the requirements for street legal are going to be the rearview mirrors as well as a lit license plate bracket. You do have to have a horn for safety,” Vern Eide Motoplex general manager Ron Hinman said.

“It’s pretty easy just by looking to be able to know whether it’s appropriate to be operated on the streets,” Sioux Falls Police Department public information officer Sam Clemens said.

Once you make your ATV street legal, Ambach says there are some things you can do to make your trip safer.

“When you are on an ATV, you’re going to want to make sure that you are using the right hand signals. All of that stuff is in the motorcycle handbook,” Ambach said. “It goes over all of that in the motorcycle side of it for when you are turning right and left, because there’s no blinkers on them.”

“Having the safety equipment on the ATV is designed to obviously help the motorist be safe, then also to help other traffic,” Clemens said.

While on the road, you should wear a helmet and stay away from wearing open toe shoes. ATVs are also not permitted to drive side-by-side. They must be staggered or in their own lane.