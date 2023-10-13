SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sheriff Steve Swenson of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department gave us these tips for if you get in a crash on the interstate.
- Make sure everyone in the vehicle is okay.
- If there is an injury or the vehicle is disabled, you need to call 911.
- If the vehicle is drivable, get it off the roadway and stay in your car.
- If your vehicle is undrivable, first check to make sure your surroundings are safe, then get out of your vehicle, and go all the way to the fenceline off the interstate.
- Stay out of the median and use your hazard lights.