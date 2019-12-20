Water permit hearing for Keystone XL extended into new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota board deciding whether to grant water permits for the Keystone XL pipeline will extend its hearing into the new year.

The process has stretched into extra days after opponents repeatedly voiced concerns about the pipeline.

The state’s Water Management Board met for four days this week, but the chairman of the board said more meetings are needed to allow everyone to testify.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has recommended the board grant the permits, but environmental groups and many Native American tribes are opposed. 

