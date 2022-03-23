SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen-year-old Mikhail (Mike) Savin has all the normal worries of a teenage boy: homework, hockey, and hanging out with his friends. But, unlike other teenagers in Sioux Falls, Mike is watching a war unfold 5,207 miles away in his home country of Ukraine.

Mike was born in Luhansk, a city in eastern Ukraine and lived in Kyiv for nearly a decade before coming to Sioux Falls last August to play hockey for the Sioux Falls Power. The O’Gorman freshman has been in constant contact with his family through messaging apps since the invasion began one month ago.

When the invasion began, a group chat that Mike is a part of with his friends changed the name to “War in Ukraine” and he said remembers feeling shocked and confused by what was happening. Then, he received a call from one of his friends in Kyiv.

“Oh, Mike, war in Ukraine has started,” his friend told him. The friend also said that three military bases near his home had been bombed and that’s when Mike’s confusion turned into anger.

“I was so mad,” Mike said. “Some Russians just bombing one of my favorite cities in the world… I can’t even imagine it.”

Once the invasion began, Mike’s father left Kyiv and headed west in Ukraine where they remained for two weeks. Eventually, some of Mike’s family were able to safely leave the country.

“Basically, my mom and my brother are in Germany right now at their friends’ house and then my grandparents, my aunt is in the Republic of Moldova,” Mike said. He added that his uncle remains in the Czech Republic where he had been working before the war broke out.

But his father remains in Ukraine as he’s among the population of Ukrainian men who must remain behind to fight. Mike’s father is in territorial defense of the country, but Mike cannot say much more about where or what his father is doing due to safety concerns.

If it were up to 15-year-old Mike, he would join his father in defending Ukraine.

“Honestly, I want to go back to Ukraine to protect my motherland, my homeland,” Savin said. “But I’m just 15-years-old.”

In Ukraine, men aged 18 to 60-years-old are being prohibited from leaving the country meaning that even if Mike was still in the country, he would be too young to fight. Still, he says it angers him to see soldiers and citizens being killed in the war and is thankful for the Ukrainian army protecting his home country.

Thankfully, his friends and family that are still in the country are safe and healthy but some of the places he once loved to visit, such as a mall in Kyiv, are now gone.

Mike has also been angered by the accusations from Russian propaganda painting Ukrainians as neo-Nazis. For him, it’s hard to listen to.

“You know, in the Second World War my grandparents, my great-grandparents were fighting for Soviet Union, and they fought against Nazis and Nazi Germany.”

Back here in South Dakota, Mike has a large support network through the Sioux Falls hockey community. Sioux Falls Power assistant coach, Shaq Merasty, says that not only is the staff and team supporting Mike during this time, but his billet family and the extended Sioux Falls Power hockey family has welcomed him with open arms as well.

“I know his teammates love him and he’s one of the hardest working guys on the team and he shows up every day with a positive attitude,” Merasty said.

One of the ways the team has shown support for Mike has been by adding blue and yellow tape to each of their hockey sticks as an homage to Ukraine. Mike also brings a Ukrainian flag to each game that the team hangs behind their bench as another way to show their support.

“Just those little things we can do that hopefully go a long way for him,” Merasty said. “Mike needs to know, and his entire country needs to know, they have our complete support.”



Mike and his teammates practicing for upcoming 15O National Championships





Mike has also seen support outside of the hockey community here in Sioux Falls. At the start of the invasion, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls lit up Falls Park in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the country. Mike was moved by the support and made a video thanking the mayor and the city.

“The mayor of Sioux Falls, he supports Ukraine and I really appreciate it,” Mike said of the support he’s seen. For Mike, it was a sign of respect for all Ukrainian people, and it meant a lot to him to see the public display of solidarity.

Mike wants to encourage South Dakotans to help Ukraine in any way they can, whether that’s monetarily or just by sharing information on their social media to spread awareness.

“I want them to support Ukraine,” Mike said. “The thing that’s probably just so simple, [if] you see that Russia, for example, if they bombed a city, just repost it in your Twitter or your social media just, like, Instagram, Facebook so that people know about that.”

Right now, Mike is focusing on the Tier 1 15O National Championship in Michigan next week while staying connected with his friends and family back home. But he still misses Ukraine and those that remain, as well as his favorite soccer team, FC Dynamo Kyiv.