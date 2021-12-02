LISTEN LIVE: Court in recess until noon; Bentaas defense asks for time served

The court is in recess until 12 p.m. The livestream will resume at that time.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a morning of emotional testimony in the sentencing hearing of Theresa Bentaas, the Sioux Falls woman who is in the center of a 40-year-old cold case.

Theresa Bentaas is being sentenced on a manslaughter charge after she admittedly gave birth to a baby boy in her apartment in 1981 and abandoned baby in a ditch on the outskirts of the city.

At first, Bentaas pleaded not guilty, but later changed her plea in October 2021. In exchange, the state dropped first and second-degree murder charges. She pleaded guilty under what is called an Alford plea. It allows a defendant to maintain her innocence while authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.

Even with the deal, Bentaas faces up to life in prison for first degree manslaughter when she is sentenced.

Judge Bradley Zell with the South Dakota Second Judicial Circuit entered the courtroom Thursday morning, saying the sentencing will focus on events that took place, not community conscious. Judge Zell said he’ll solely evaluate.

During testimony, the judge heard from the man who found Baby Andrew in a rural ditch near 33rd Street and Sycamore Avenue as well as the detective who started looking into the case again in 2008.

Several of Bentaas’ family members have also testified saying she is a loving, supportive and kind person and that the sentence she receives will affect the entire family. The defense is asking for a sentence of time served, emphasizing the pain the family has gone through since Bentaas was arrested.

The defense noted no matter what the sentence is, nothing goes back to normal for the family. Bentaas’ sister, daughter and second son all gave testimony. The defense highlighted Bentaas never admitted to “killing” her child and that she admits she lost a son.

The defense also had Dr. Cara Angelotta, a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist with Northwestern Medicine, speak via Zoom. Dr. Angelotta said Bentaas had a “textbook case of Complete Pregnancy Denial.” Dr. Angelotta said “Complete Pregnancy Denial” is a condition when a person doesn’t recognize a pregnancy. She said it happens 1 out of 125 times and it is a psychiatric condition.

The state said Bentaas remembers some details of the birth of Baby Andrew but doesn’t recall placing Baby Andrew in a ditch wrapped in a blanket. The state emphasized she remembers parts that match with autopsy report. The state said the evidence also supports a “hidden pregnancy.”

The state is asking for 40 years. The state said there should be a consequence for what Bentaas did and Baby Andrew deserves justice.

