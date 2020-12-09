WATCH: Noem to focus on proposed projects in two stops in South Dakota

South Dakota News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is traveling in South Dakota on Wednesday just a day after sharing her budget priorities with state lawmakers.

Noem’s first stop will be at VRC Metal Systems in Box Elder. At 11 a.m. CT/10 a.m. MT, she will provide an update on the proposed one-time funding to support a new recreational center on Ellsworth Air Force Base.

She will then head to Huron. At 2 p.m. CT, she’ll be at the State Fair Complex to talk about proposed funding to construct a livestock complex at the State Fair.

KELOLAND News will livestream both news conferences. You can watch in this story or on the Live Coverage page at the times listed above.

