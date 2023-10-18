MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Madison Police are sending out a warning to residents after a mountain lion was seen in town Tuesday night.

Authorities say it was seen in the 200 block of Northeast 1st Street around 11:30 p.m. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was able to get a video of the animal.

It was seen pausing by a building before running off between cars. The mountain lion was believed to be traveling north.

There have been no more reported sightings of the animal. Police are encouraging Madison residents to keep their pets inside.