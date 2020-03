SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Krisit Noem will be holding another press conference Friday afternoon.

At the press conference, she will discuss developments surrounding COVID-19 in South Dakota.

It is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. Watch a stream from Sioux Falls-affiliate KELO above.

Noem held a press conference ealier Friday where she announced a state of emergency and that the South Dakota schools are to be closed next week.