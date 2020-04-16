Governor Noem holds press conference with latest COVID-19 details

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a press conference to talk about the latest COVID-19 details in South Dakota Thursday afternoon.

The press conference started at 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order to continue South Dakota’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new executive order (2020-16) removes barriers to licensure for healthcare professionals, facilitates telehealth, and relaxes other regulations to help with the COVID-19 response.

If you missed Thursday’s press conference, you can re-watch it below.