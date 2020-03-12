Gov. Noem says no new COVID-19 cases; lawmaker tested

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday the spread of the COVID-19 virus has been limited in the state and there have been no new positive tests.

She said the eight people who tested positive for the coronavirus had traveled outside the state and that their contact with people in South Dakota was limited.

Health officials were testing seven people with symptoms of the virus who had come into contact with those people. The state’s health lab was waiting on results for 41 test samples.

The state’s public universities told students to stay away from campus for an extra week of spring break.

The mayor of Sioux Falls has declared a state of emergency aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.