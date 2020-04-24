WATCH: Noem extends order in Lincoln, Minnehaha counties for vulnerable population

South Dakota News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem extended her executive order for the vulnerable population in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties to stay home Friday.

The extension was announced during the governor’s daily COVID-19 press conference.

The governor said the newly extended executive order will last for the next two weeks.

Neom said COVID-19 has had a strong impact in both Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties and advised that those 65-years-old and older to continue to stay home in those counties.

Detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 by county in South Dakota can be found here.

Noem first issued an executive order for Lincoln and Minnehaha counties April 7.

Watch a replay of the conference below.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories