WATCH: Noem extends order in Lincoln, Minnehaha counties for vulnerable population

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem extended her executive order for the vulnerable population in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties to stay home Friday.

The extension was announced during the governor’s daily COVID-19 press conference.

The governor said the newly extended executive order will last for the next two weeks.

Neom said COVID-19 has had a strong impact in both Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties and advised that those 65-years-old and older to continue to stay home in those counties.

Detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 by county in South Dakota can be found here.

Noem first issued an executive order for Lincoln and Minnehaha counties April 7.

Watch a replay of the conference below.

