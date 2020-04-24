WATCH: Noem extends order in Lincoln, Minnehaha counties for vulnerable population

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem extended her executive order for the vulnerable population in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties to stay home Friday.
The extension was announced during the governor’s daily COVID-19 press conference.
The governor said the newly extended executive order will last for the next two weeks.
Neom said COVID-19 has had a strong impact in both Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties and advised that those 65-years-old and older to continue to stay home in those counties.
Detailed information on the impact of COVID-19 by county in South Dakota can be found here.
Noem first issued an executive order for Lincoln and Minnehaha counties April 7.
Watch a replay of the conference below.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Mass testing in Fremont confirms 25 new COVID-19 cases
- Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
- South Dakota confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases, 126 new recoveries
- Reynolds: Elective surgeries to be first step in re-opening Iowa
- Iowa confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths