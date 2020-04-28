Gov. Noem announces ‘Back to Normal’ plan for South Dakota

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – At her daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced plans Tuesday for the state to get “Back to Normal” following the pandemic.

The “Back to Normal” plan outlines guidance for individuals, employers, schools, health care providers and local governments. The plan doesn’t order any mandates but offers guidelines for various groups to consider.

As part of the plan, individuals are asked to practice good hygiene, stay home when sick, and practice physical distancing. any vulnerable individuals are asked to stay home when possible and avoid those may be sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick.

Employers are encouraged to use sanitation practices an screen employees for symptoms when appropriate. They are also asked to begin transitiong employees who may have been operating remotely back into the workplace.

Any businesses that are retail or promote gathers are asked to resum operation that allows for proper sanitation and physical distancing. They are also asked to restrict occupancy if needed.

Hospital that are treating COVID-19 patients are asked to reserve 30% of their beds and maintain a supply of PPE. Health care providers that are not hospitals are told they can resume with proper storage of PPE. Senior care facilities and hospitals are still asked to restrict visitors.

Schools are asked to continue remote learning , but consider a limited in-person instruction as a check in before the school ends.

Local goverments are asked to consider the guidelines for any actions going forward.

The full “Back to Normal” plan can be found here.

“The plan I am unveiling today continues to put the power of decision-making into the hands of the people – where it belongs. Today’s plan relies on South Dakotan’s continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and – in turn – their communities,” Noem said.

Noem also signed an executive order Tuesday that puts the plan into effect.

For more on how the state is handling COVID-19 and other information, you can visit the state’s coronavirus information website.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.