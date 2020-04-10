Gov. Noem confirms COVID-19 hotspot in Sioux Falls linked to pork plant

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem said during her Friday press conference that 190 of South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases are tied to a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.

The Smithfield Foods plant announced Thursday they were temporarily shutting down for cleaning after a rash of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Noem said six of the 190 cases as the plant have required hospitalization or specialized care. All who have tested positive or might have been exposed are isolating.

The State of South Dakota is deploying its resources heavily at the Smithfield facility with increased testing, monitoring put in place, the governor said.

Dr. Josh Clayton, South Dakota Epidemiologist, said close-contacts to those who have tested positive are being informed of possible exposures and asked to stay home for the next two weeks.

