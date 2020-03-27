Gov. Noem gives COVID-19 update, community spread in 9 SD counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – After South Dakota tallied 12 new COVID-19 cases and five recoveries Friday, Governor Kristi Noem held a brief media availability to discuss the virus in the state.

Watch a replay of the governor’s availability below.

Minnehaha and Beadle counties are reported to have substantial community spread of COVID-19. Lincoln, McCook, Lyman, Hughes, Todd, Pennington, and Lawrence counties are reported to have minimal to moderate community spread of the virus.

A chart from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) shows the severity of community spread per county in the state.

As of this writing, the South Dakota DOH has reported 58 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 21 people have recovered and one has died in relation.

Also according to the DOH, 2387 COVID-19 tests in South Dakota have come back negative and 20 tests are pending results.

South Dakota counties and their number of COVID-19 cases as provided by the South Dakota DOH are listed below.