PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem released the finalized report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) regarding Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, Thursday.

“I want to thank Vice President Pence, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue, and the CDC for prioritizing the situation at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls,” Nome said. “Their partnership has been critical to the work that we’ve done to get this cluster under control and safeguard the health of this workforce."