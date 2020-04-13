Gov. Noem: SD to launch state-wide hydroxychloroquine clinical trial

This Monday, April 6, 2020, photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump and his administration are keeping up their out-sized promotion of the anti-malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, but scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem said during her daily COVID-19 press conference Monday that South Dakota will be launching the nation’s first state-wide clinical trial using hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19.

Sanford, Avera, and Monument Health will be participating in the clinical trial.

Dr. Allison Suttle, Sanford Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said the drug will be available for positive COVID-19 patients and high-risk individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

For those who use the drug for proven treatment, their supply of hydroxychloroquine will not be cut into by the clinical trial, Suttle said.

Suttle said the drug prevents the virus from entering the human cell, putting a damper on spread.

Watch a replay of the livestream above or here.

