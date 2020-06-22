South Dakota Gov. Noem announces the Local Government COVID Recovery Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced the Local Government COVID Recovery Fund on Monday morning.

She made the announcement during a news conference on Monday morning at the Sioux Falls City Hall.

The state received $1.25 billion in CARES funding from the federal government.

Gov. Noem said $200 million of the funding will be allocated to the cities and counties to help them pay for their COVID-19 response.

The details on the allocation for each city and each county will be posted on South Dakota’s COVID-19 website. The specific allotment that will be given to each city and county is based on the U.S. Census data.

The City of Sioux Falls will have access to about $41.5 million dollars. Minnehaha County will have around $13 million. Lincoln County will receive up to $4 million.

She mentions that each of those entities will have to go through the reimbursement process, which has been laid out by the Treasury Department at the federal government level but they will be able to access up to that amount of money per entity.

The governor said the reimbursements will come out of the $200 million that has been made available on Monday.

All of the reimbursement requests will be reviewed to make sure that they meet the state and federal guidelines.

The governor said that she will be in Rapid City on Tuesday to make an announcement on some specifics.

She will also head to Huron and Aberdeen on Wednesday to speak to those communities about the resources that will be there to help them throughout this COVID-19 virus impact that has been seen in the state.

For more information on the South Dakota Local Government COVID Recovery Fund, click here.

Watch the live stream above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.