PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19.

The conference was held in the South Dakota State Capitol’s Governor’s Large Conference Room.

South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed 58 more cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

