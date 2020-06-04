Noem: No social distancing anticipated for Mount Rushmore fireworks show

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a press conference Thursday to discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 on South Dakota as well as an Independence Day Fireworks Show.

The governor announced a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore will take place July 3 after a year and half of planning. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the fireworks show.

“There’s truly no better place to celebrate America’s birthday,” Noem said. “We’re excited that President Trump is coming to enjoy the show with us. He and the Department of the Interior have been great partners in bringing this celebration back to our great state and the entire nation.”

Noem said the state is not anticipating social distancing measures to be implemented at the event. A cost-estimate for the show will be released in the future.

Over 7,500 tickets will be sold to attend the show but it will be viewable in non-ticketed areas.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has spearheaded planning for this event in collaboration between several agencies, including local, county, state, and federal officials.

Jim Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, said millions of people will be able to witness the spectacle happening in the heart of the Black Hills.

“Now more than ever, South Dakota and our nation need something to look forward to, and we can’t think of a better event than celebrating our nation’s independence at Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” Hagen said.

Details about the Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration, including how to attend, and answers to other FAQs can be found at TravelSouthDakota.com. National Parks Service also conducted an environment assessment in preparation for the event, and that assessment can be found here.

