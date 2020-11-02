Official documents: South Dakota AG Ravnsborg distracted during crash

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Secretary Craig Price stated two documents have been released in regard to the crash involving Attorney General Ravnsborg during a press conference.

The press conference was held by Gov. Kristi Noem and took place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

Secretary Price stated most of the investigation is complete, but a few things still need to be finished. He also said the crash report has been released along with a photo of the vehicle Attorney General Ravsnborg was driving which was taken on September 15. The report shows that Ravnsborg was distracted during the crash.

Courtesy of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety

To view the documents, click here.

Watch the conference above.