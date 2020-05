FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference on Monday at the South Dakota State Capitol.

The conference discussed the developments that surround COVID-19 in the state.

South Dakota Department of Health reported 37 new cases of the virus and 31 more people have recovered from the coronavirus.

