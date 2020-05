PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a news conference on Tuesday that’s scheduled to start at about 3 p.m.

The conference will be held at the South Dakota State Capitol in the Governor’s Large Conference Room.

Neom will discuss the development that surrounds COVID-19 in the state.

South Dakota Department of Health announced 67 new cases of the virus and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

Watch the live stream above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.