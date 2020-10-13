Officials give update on Ravnsborg investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in South Dakota gave an update on the fatal crash investigation involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Last week, Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said each fatal crash investigation takes around 30 days to complete.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever, 55, of Highmore, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on U.S. Highway 14 just west of Highmore in Hyde County, state officials said. Ravnsborg has said he thought he had hit a deer until he discovered Boever’s body on Sunday morning while returning the county sheriff’s private vehicle.

On October 13, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem along with Secretary Craig Price provided an update to the Ravnsborg crash from Saturday, Sept. 12.

Price said the investigation is ongoing, but they found it appropriate to release Ravnsborg’s toxicology report as well as the recording of the 911 phone call he made.

The toxicology report was conducted at 1:30 p.m. on the following day of the crash. According to Price, alcohol dissipates at .015% per hour. There was a 15 hour gap between when the crash happened and when Ravnsborg’s blood was drawn.

Price said he would not speculate if the Blood Alcohol sample should’ve been taken the night the crash was reported.

Price continued on saying multiple organizations have come together to work on this investigation including South Dakota Troopers, The North Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and John Daily with Jackson Hole Scientific Investigations. Price said they are also working with the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney, who is being assisted with the Beadle, Minnehaha and Pennington State’s Attorneys.

The teams have documented the evidence and are forensically mapping the scene, according to Price. They are also reconstructing the crash, he added.

Price said Boever’s autopsy has been completed but they are still awaiting a full report.

Price did say Boever died because of traumatic injuries due to a pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash. His injuries were extensive, according to Price.

Photos of the car involved in the crash are not being release, according to Price, because the crash scene is still being investigated. He added that the department normally does not release photos of vehicles involved in deadly crashes.

