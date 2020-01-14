Gov. Noem delivers South Dakota’s State of the State Address

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver the State of the State address Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Noem said that part of her address will focus on South Dakota being a great state to own and operate a business. She released an excerpt of her address saying why South Dakota businesses thrive in the state.

And to all the business prospects we’ve been recruiting, I’d like to make the case here and now about why you should join us in South Dakota:

Our people – their work ethic and values are second to none.

There’s no corporate income tax.

There’s no personal income tax.

There’s no personal property tax.

The taxes that we do have to fund state government are stable and predictable.

Government in South Dakota lives within its means. We balance our budget without accounting gimmicks and tricks.

We have a AAA credit rating and our state pension plan is fully funded.

We believe in smart regulation. We roll out the red carpet, not the red tape.

Our part-time legislature is a true citizen legislature.

Our outdoor opportunities are second to none.

I have traveled all across this country and around the world, there is no better place to operate a business and raise a family than in South Dakota

Gov. Noem, as prepared for delivery