PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 97th South Dakota Legislative Session opens on Tuesday with lawmakers gathering at the state capitol.

The session is scheduled to open at Noon CST. At 1 p.m. CST, lawmakers will hear from Governor Kristi Noem during the State of the State address.

Ahead of the session, lawmakers have already filed several bills on a variety of topics including legalizing marijuana, abortion rights and how to spend nearly $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief.

During her budget address in December, Noem’s proposed 6 percent increases in pay for state workers, state aid for education and funding to health care providers.

Noem shared on Twitter Tuesday morning Dr. Ben Carson will attend the State of the State address. Noem says he’ll help highlight efforts to guarantee true and honest history education for our students and keep Critical Race Theory out of our schools.

