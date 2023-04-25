Austin Shepherd

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Roberts County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s been on the run for over a year.

The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Austin Shepherd is wanted on a felony-level warrant.

Authorities say he is often seen in the Peever area.

He was last reported to have been seen in Peever on Monday wearing cowboy boots, jeans, and a brown and tan “cowboy style” shirt.

The sheriff’s office says Shepherd is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911