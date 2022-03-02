LAKE ANDES, S. D. (AP) — A Wagner man has been indicted by a grand jury in Charles Mix County in last month’s death of a 2-year-old boy.

Leonard Sharp Fish, 31, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, is charged with committing the abuse of, or cruelty to a minor.

The felony charge carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He also faces two drug-related charges.

Authorities were called to the hospital in Wagner where Calarina Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son on Feb. 16, 2022.

The child, listed in court documents as T.T., was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said investigators found extensive bruising on the child and an autopsy revealed old and new fractures.