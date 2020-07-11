Volunteers needed to distribute posters, pull tabs to bring awareness to human trafficking

Posters and pull tabs are bringing awareness to human trafficking.

You’ll be seeing plenty of those in communities across South Dakota as we get closer to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The non-profit distributing them needs help.

“We would love to cover the whole state of South Dakota,”

With the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally just around the corner, traffic is slowly picking up along Interstate 90.

Sadly, so is human trafficking.

“It’s a hidden crime,” Call to Freedom Executive Director Becky Rasmussen said.

Becky Rasmussen, of Call to Freedom, is putting out the call for volunteers to distribute these posters and pull tabs, written in both English and Spanish, in gas stations and restrooms in communities all across the state.

The pulltabs will be put in discrete locations.

“Where they are put in restrooms-private areas where if a victim is in a vulnerable situation but can’t say something to somebody in the community or call law enforcement, these pull tabs have phone numbers on them and take that phone number with them and when they are in a safe place they can make a call,” Rasmussen said.

The call is one that even citizens are being asked to make.

“If someone is coming through a community and something doesn’t look right and you’re seeing some red flags we have a number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline so the community could call,” Rasmussen said.

Call to Freedom says someone is trafficked every 30 seconds across the country.

With these posters and pull tabs, Rasmussen is hoping to put an end to what she calls a hidden crime, especially at big gatherings like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“Usually when there are events, they are bringing those potential victims into those areas, and if they bring them into those areas we want to intervene in those situations,” Rasmussen said.

If you’d like to volunteer and put posters and pull tabs in your community, we’ve attached a link to Call to Freedom where you’ll find all the information you need. Click here.