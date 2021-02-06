Virus lying low at South Dakota Capitol, but still dominates agenda

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. “In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one size fits all approach and the results have been incredible,” Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state, which Johns Hopkins University says ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have survived to nearly the halfway mark in their 9-week legislative session without an outbreak of coronavirus infections. But that doesn’t mean the coronavirus isn’t on their minds.

The pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of South Dakota law, from the judicial system to a state budget suddenly flush with money. They are deciding how to use over $250 million in one-time funds.

Legislators are also preparing for the possibility that recreational marijuana will become legal in July, requiring an overhaul to banking, law enforcement, and business licenses.