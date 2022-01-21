SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Vermillion woman will serve 45 years in prison in the death of her one-year-old son.

The case dates back to November of 2020. That’s when Maria Milda showed up at the Vermillion police station and said her toddler at home wasn’t breathing. She later told an officer she’d killed the little boy on purpose and was charged with murder.

Milda pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter.

On Friday, the judge sentenced her to 100 years in prison with 55 years suspended.