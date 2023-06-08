PIERRE, S. D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appointed two men to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

Regents is the organization that controls the South Dakota Universities.

According to a press release, Randy Rasmussen has lived in Vermillion for 50 years working in a family business for much of those time. At the moment he is serving as the payroll supervisor for HoChunck, Inc. During his time in Vermillion he has met with a number of employees, students and family members of the University of South Dakota. Rasmussen graduated from USD with a Bachelors in Accounting. He would later go on to get his masters from Grand Canyon University.

“I am grateful to Governor Noem for giving me the chance to serve higher education in South Dakota,” said Randy Rasmussen. “Higher education should teach students to think critically, independently, and form their own conclusions.”

Rasmussen further stated that students are not only prepared for their future careers but are also given an understanding of civic virtue which lets the students contribute to their community.

Noem also appointed Randy Frederick, a 12-year state legislator of South Dakota who previously served on Governor Round’s transition team. He was also on the Senate Committee for six years.

Noem has recently opened a hotline for whistleblowers to report concerns about state education. Reports to the hotline can be made by students, parents, faculty members and taxpayers.

“The Board of Regents must revitalize the institutions under its control and to lead the nation by example. Together, we will work to provide an education that truly prepares our kids for the world they are entering without indoctrinating them with harmful, divisive ideologies,” said Noem. “I look forward to working with these folks to set an example to the nation of what strong higher education can look like.”