VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Two vehicles were destroyed when a fire ravaged a Vermillion garage.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, the Vermillion Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire on the 1700 block of Baylor Street. After arriving, the fire department found that the occupants had evacuated and smoke was coming from a detached garage.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the garage. However, the garage was completely destroyed by flames as were the two vehicles in the garage.

The home sustained minor smoke and water damage. No civilians or first responders were injured during the fire. The Red Cross was called to help the victims.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was aided by the call by the Gayville, Yankton, and Elk Point fire departments. In addition, the Vermillion Police Department, Vermillion Light, and Power Department, and Vermillion Water Department also aided in the call. Redi Towing also provided assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.