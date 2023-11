LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a couch on a South Dakota highway.

Authorities say deputies were called to the crash on SD Highway 28 just before 9 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle was moving a couch when it came loose and fell onto the road around two miles west of Lake Norden. Another vehicle did not see the couch and hit it.

No injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for a short time to clear the debris.